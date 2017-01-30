Gaffney bank robbery suspect found asleep in stolen car

GAFFNEY (WSPA) – A man suspected of robbing a bank in Gaffney was arrested after police say he was found asleep in a stolen car in Fort Mill.

Michael Shane Satterfield has been identified as the man who robbed First Piedmont Federal Savings and Loan on Granard Street on January 9.

Investigators say he gave a note to a teller that read “give me all your 100’s, 50’s and 20’s. I have a gun.”

Satterfield left the scene in a Dodge Dakota pickup truck that was reported stolen on January 8 outside a QT store in Charlotte.

That pickup truck was found on January 10 by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office. A jacket, matching one that the suspected robber wore at the bank – was found inside the cab.

Gaffney Police say Satterfield was found sleeping in another stolen vehicle in Fort Mill on January 16. He’s being held in the York County Detention Center on a charge of possession of a stolen vehicle and several other misdemeanors.

Gaffney Police say it is working with other police agencies to determine charges for Satterfield and if he has committed other crimes in the region.