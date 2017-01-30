George HW Bush released from hospital

AP Published: Updated:
In this photo provided by Office of George H.W. Bush on Monday Jan. 23, 2017, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. The 92-year-old former president is still suffering from pneumonia, but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday. His wife, Barbara, has been discharged from the same facility after completing treatment for bronchitis. (Courtesy the Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)
In this photo provided by Office of George H.W. Bush on Monday Jan. 23, 2017, former President George H.W. Bush and his wife Barbara pose for a photo at Houston Methodist Hospital in Houston. The 92-year-old former president is still suffering from pneumonia, but is well enough to leave the intensive care unit at a Houston hospital, doctors said Monday. His wife, Barbara, has been discharged from the same facility after completing treatment for bronchitis. (Courtesy the Office of George H.W. Bush via AP)

HOUSTON (AP) — Former President George H.W. Bush has been released from a Houston hospital where he received treatment for pneumonia for more than two weeks.

Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in a statement Monday that the 92-year-old Bush is thankful for the prayers and kind messages he’s received during his stay at Houston Methodist Hospital and for the “world-class care” from doctors and nurses.

Bush was experiencing breathing difficulties when he was admitted Jan. 14. During his treatment, which included a stay in intensive care, doctors inserted a breathing tube and connected him to a ventilator.

The nation’s 41st president was joined at the hospital by his 91-year-old wife, former first lady Barbara Bush, who spent five days there for treatment of bronchitis until her release a week ago.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s