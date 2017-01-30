Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office talks Human Trafficking Prevention

GREENVILLE CO. (WSPA) – January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is working to lower the number of victims and predators involved in this growing epidemic.

The State Attorney General says 50 people were charged with human trafficking in 2016, and more than half of their victims were minors.

Investigators in Greenville say they primarily deal with juvenile sex trafficking, and they’ve worked nine cases where the predator has been convicted on the federal level.

They say one of the reasons we’re seeing a spike in human trafficking, is our location. The Upstate is right in the middle of Charlotte, NC and Atlanta, GA, and both of those cities are consistently in the top 20 list for human trafficking.

Human trafficking investigators say when it comes to victims, the traffickers prey on teens because they’re much more vulnerable than adults are.

Social media sites are the main tool predators use to find potential victims. Investigators say parents need to keep an eye on their child’s accounts.

Another big giveaway a child could be going down the wrong path is a change in behavior. Some common signs are they’re withdrawn, nervous, and are starting to lie more.

If you think there are victims of human trafficking in your area, you can call the Sheriff’s Office at 864-467-5240. You can also call the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 1-888-373-7888.