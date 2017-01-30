Greenville protesters ask Sen. Graham to vote no

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – On Tuesday, the Senate committee will decide on two controversial confirmation hearings.

The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on making Sen. Jeff Sessions the next attorney general. The Senate Committee will also vote on Betsy DeVos’ nomination for Secretary of Education Tuesday.

However, people across the country are speaking out against both of their backgrounds and qualifications.

“I’m a teacher,” said Thia Waddell, who was at the Greenville Rally. “I’ve been teaching 22 years. We’re not being heard. He’s not asking the experts.”

Five protests were held across the state Monday evening in front of Senator Lindsey Graham’s local offices. They were organized by the Women’s March of South Carolina.

“I tweet, Waddell said. “I email. I’ve sent postcards. We should be able to get through to a public servant.”

People throughout the crowd expressed frustration of not being able to get reach their elected officials.

“We want him to really, really take a good look at this and reconsider whether these are two people he really can support,” said Joanne Mitchell who wants the senators to vote “no” during the hearings.

However, the protests Monday may not have any impact.

Senator Graham said Monday afternoon, “I’m going to enthusiastically support Jeff Sessions for Attorney General. He is going to change the Obama policies of reading every terrorist their Miranda Rights and treating them as common criminals. If we capture a terrorist in the future, Jeff Sessions is going to make sure we gather intelligence to win the war.”

He also said that he would be voting for Betsy DeVos as well.

“You have to have an alternative when the schools are broken, and the teachers’ unions are against her which makes me for her,” Graham said.

Senator Tim Scott has already come out in support of both Sessions and DeVos.

People who participated in the rally say they’re disappointed but are staying positive.

“I would hope that they would remember that their constituents put them there, Waddell said.

Right now, the current acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has taken a stance saying she will not defend in court the president’s executive order that suspended immigration from certain countries.

President Trump is also expected to make his announcement for his Supreme Court nominee on Tuesday.