GSP protestors say “ban the ban!” in response to immigration executive order

GREER, S.C. (WSPA) – Across the country and in the Upstate people are protesting an executive order from President Donald Trump banning people from certain countries from entering the US.

A large group gathered outside of GSP International Airport Sunday evening to show their support for immigrants and refugees. They say they want them to know that they are welcome in Greenville. With signs, their voices loud and their convictions strong, they chanted things like “ban the ban!” and “No hate! No fear! Immigrants are welcome here!”.

The crowd wanted to send a message from their home to others around the world.

“I believe we are a country of immigrants. Everyone came from somewhere else. We have to welcome refugees. It is the most christian thing in the world. If you can’t welcome somebody who is in need, then I don’t know what your Christian values are,” said Cross Ganaway.

The chants continued for nearly two hours. Some of them were also calling on national leaders to let Clemson PhD Grad Nazanin Zinouri back into the country. She was banned from re-entry after the executive order was signed.

The marchers say they were glad to see such a turnout. They hope it will make a difference in the country’s divide.

“It was very heartwarming to see people standing against the injustice of the Muslim man,” Mohammad Farhan added.