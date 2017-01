GREENVILLE, SC – Around 1:30 p.m. Greenville Police officers responded to West Greenville School in reference to a runaway juvenile.

The juvenile is 16-year-old Christopher Dunn, according to police.

He is a light-skinned black male, 6′ – 6’03” and approximately 200 lbs.

He was last seen wearing a Superman jacket (which is in the photo) with khaki pants.

If anyone sees this individual please call the police department immediately (864-271-5333).