Help find missing teen Scott Herring in Pickens Co.

Scott Herring, age 15, from Dacusville, S.C. got off the school bus at Pickens High School on Wednesday morning January 25, 2017 and has not been seen since.

Scott is believed to be with two brothers Brandon Hembree, 17 years old, and Daniel Hembree, 15 years old.

Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is working the brothers’ case.

Scott has brown hair, brown eyes, 5’8”, and 170 lbs. Last seen wearing khaki pants, black shirt, and a baseball cap.

If you have any information please call the Pickens City Police Department at (864) 878-6366.