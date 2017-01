SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police are asking for your help in finding two shoplifting suspects.

Police say it happened on 1/27 at Walmart.

They say the suspects ran from asset protection agents.

The vehicle is a red Pontiac Vibe.

If you have any information please contact INV Gallman @ 864-415-2532, the tip line @ 864-573-0000, or private message this page. Your information will be kept confidential.