Lipscomb Tops USC Upstate for Second Time in a Week, 92-80

Spartanburg, S.C. (USC Upstate SID) – Garrison Mathews and Rob Marberry scored 29 points each as the Lipscomb Bisons defeated the USC Upstate men’s basketball team 92-80 in ASUN action Monday evening from the G.B. Hodge Center.

Lipscomb improves to 14-11 overall and 6-2 in the ASUN, while Upstate drops to 15-10 on the season and 5-3 in conference play.

Michael Buchanan led the Spartans with his 19th career double-double of 20 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and was one of five players to score in double-figures. Buchanan was joined by Mike Cunningham with 16 points, Ramel Thompkins with 14, and Malik Moore and Deion Holmes with 11 each.

Marberry and Mathews combined for 58 of the Bisons’ 92 points while Josh Williams contributed 11.

GAME BREAKDOWN

Lipscomb opened the game on a 5-0 run before Moore connected on a pair of 3-pointers to give Upstate a 6-5 edge at the 16:13 mark of the first half.

Cunningham would extend the Spartans lead to 11-7 with 14:23 remaining following his 3-pointer.

The Bisons responded with a 12-0 run to go from a 23-14 deficit at the 10:08 mark to a 26-23 advantage after a George Brammeier layup with 7:42 remaining.

Upstate would later trim the deficit to one, 28-27, on a Buchanan layup before the Bisons extended their lead to 39-32 following two free throws by Mathews with 1:29 to go.

The Spartans would get 3-pointers from Cunningham and Holmes on consecutive possessions, followed by a Moore free throw, to tie the game at 39-39 with 52 seconds to play.

Lipscomb took a 41-39 lead into halftime courtesy of two Cam Miller free throws with 11 seconds left.

After the Bisons took a 48-41 lead to start the second half, a Buchanan layup sparked a 7-0 Upstate run as it tied the game at 48-48 on a Thompkins 3-pointer with 16:29 to go.

The Spartans claimed a 53-52 advantage with 14:59 left after a Buchanan layup.

Lipscomb answered by going on a 9-0 run, capped by a pair of free throws from Mathews, for a 61-53 lead with 13:02 remaining.

The Bisons led by as many as 12 points twice in the second half beginning at the 2:35 mark when a layup by Marberry gave Lipscomb an 83-71 lead.

Upstate could only get as close as seven points, 85-78, with 1:06 remaining after a free throw from Buchanan completed a 3-point play.

A layup and free throw by Marberry with 20 seconds left gave the Bisons the 92-80 victory.

BY THE NUMBERS

Buchanan finished the game shooting 7-for-11 from the field, while Cunningham was 6-for-14 and Thompkins 5-for-7. Thompkins also connected on four of his six 3-point attempts.

Cunningham dished out a team-high five assists, and Thompkins and Philip Whittington each contributed two blocks.

Marberry and Mathews combined to shoot 22-of-39 from the floor and were 11-of-12 at the free throw line.

Eli Pepper added a game-high six assists and led Lipscomb with eight rebounds.

The Spartans recorded a total of five blocks and marked the eighth time this season they have had at least five blocks in a game.

Upstate concluded the game shooting 44.4 percent (28-of-63) and led 31-12 in points from the bench.

The game featured a total of four ties and six lead changes.

UP NEXT

The Spartans start a 3-game road trip on Saturday, February 4 at Kennesaw State with tipoff scheduled for 4:30 p.m.