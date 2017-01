HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Haywood County Sheriff’s deputies have charged a man with murdering his wife.

Wayne Littrell, 72, of Hawk Mountain Road in the Coleman Mountain Community was arrested Sunday night. A call around 9:30 pm to 911 dispatchers indicated a man shot his wife.

Deputies charged Littrell with the murder of Mary Littrell, 66, at their home. Haywood County investigators questioned Littrell and then arrested him.

His bond should be set on Monday.