Man sentenced in fatal DUI crash in Pickens Co.

PICKENS, SC (WSPA) – Timothy Adam Hester Sr., 30, was convicted Jan 26 for Felony Driving Under the Influence Resulting in Death, Habitual Traffic Offender Causing Death ad Driving Under Suspension.

He was sentenced to 1o years on the Felony DUI Resulting in Death and 6 years consecutive on the Habitual Traffic Offender Causing Death for a total of 16 years.

He will have to serve at least 85% of the sentence.

The accident happened on Jan. 30, 2015.

The solicitor’s office says Hester was driving over 80 MPH when his car skidded through a stop sign, went airborne, traveled down a private drive and hit a tree.

Alanah Holcombe, 23, was the passenger in the car. She died at the scene.

Hester claimed he wasn’t driving, but the Highway Patrol says he was.

His blood alcohol level was 0.122% and his license was suspended at the time.

He had been declared a Habitual Offender by the SCDMV.