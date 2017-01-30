Man tries to shoot wife w/ kids in the home, say Union Co. deputies

JONESVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)- A man is facing attempted murder and other charges after deputies say he shot at his wife with small children in the house.

According to the incident report from the Union County Sheriff’s Office, it happened around 8 p.m. Friday at a home on Whitlock Lake Road in Jonesville.

Deputies say they were called to the house in reference to an attempted suicide. When they got there, a woman said her husband, 36-year-old Charles David Jones, had been drinking and that he wanted to kill himself.

According to the report, he took a handgun from a dresser in their bedroom and pointed it at his wife’s face about 4 or 5 feet away and shot at her one time. He then put the gun to his head but he never fired the gun.

Deputies say his wife took the gun from him and he then left the house. We’re told there were young children in the home at the time.

Deputies brought in a K9 unit to find Jones and tracked him down in woods near the house.

They say they found an open bottle of whisky in his jacket pocket. He was taken to the Union County jail where he submitted a breath sample. His blood alcohol level was 0.15.

Jones is charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm while intoxicated and public intoxication.