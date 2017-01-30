Man who asks to call 911 to go to jail goes to jail say deputies

UNION (WSPA) – A man who deputies say knocked on a door in Union County – saying he wanted to go to jail – is in jail Monday morning.

Richard Lynn Gault, 53, is charged with disorderly conduct by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say he knocked on the door of a home on Beltline Road in Union around 3:20 am Saturday. The Union County Sheriff’s Office incident report says Gault asked the homeowner if he could use a phone to call 911. Gault claimed he had been kicked out of another home and had an active warrant for his arrest in Rock Hill.

Sheriff’s office dispatchers said there was no active warrant for Gault.

Deputies say they contacted a neighbor who said Gault had knocked on their door as well asking for a place to stay.

Deputies said they arrested and charged Gault because he had disturbed the people living in two homes on Beltline Road. He admitted that he had a “few” when asked if he had been drinking and may have taken some pills.