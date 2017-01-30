Protest outside Sen. Graham’s office in downtown Greenville

Protesters are gathered outside Sen. Lindsey Graham’s office in downtown Greenville.

They are protesting President Trump’s pick for Attorney General, Jeff Sessions.

Attorneys generals from six states have sent a letter urging the Senate Judiciary Committee to reject the nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions for attorney general, according to the Associated Press.

In the letter dated Jan. 17, the prosecutors said they had “grave concern” that Session would “diligently and fairly enforce all laws protective of civil rights, public safety, health and welfare.”

The letter said Sessions made bigoted statements in the past, rejected sensible, criminal justice policy reforms, and badly managed his office during his tenure as Alabama Attorney General.

Sen. Graham’s office issued a response saying, “Sen. Graham supports Jeff Sessions’ nomination, and he appreciates constituents coming by and making their voices heard.”

