Ringling Brothers Final Show

This week is your last chance to see the Ringling Brothers Circus here in the upstate. In January the circus announced this would be its final tour before it shuts down for good. Kenneth Feld, the chairman and CEO of Feld Entertainment, which owns the circus, told The Associated Press declining attendance combined with high operating costs are among the reasons for closing. Feld said when the company removed the elephants from the shows in May of 2016, ticket sales declined more dramatically than expected. Ringling Bros. has two touring circuses this season and will perform 30 shows between now and May. The final shows will be in Providence, Rhode Island, on May 7 and in Uniondale, New York, at the Nassau County Coliseum on May 21. You can catch them at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena this week, starting February 2nd.

Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus Greenville show times:

Thu, Feb. 2nd – 10 am & 7:30 pm

Fri, Feb. 3rd – 10 am & 7:30 pm

Sat, Feb. 4th – 11 am, 3 pm, 7 pm

Sun, Feb. 5th – 3 pm