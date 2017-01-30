Student dies from bacterial meningitis in Pickens Co.

PICKENS CO., SC (WSPA) – A student at Gettys Middle School has died from bacterial meningitis, according to Pickens Co. Schools.

They have not released the student’s name.

They say they are taking all necessary precautions and grief counselors will be at the school.

Below is a letter handed to parents at dismissal and sent home with students.

On Monday, January 30, the school district was notified that a Gettys Middle School student had been hospitalized with bacterial meningitis and has passed away. GMS and the school district are working with the Department of Health and Environmental Control to take all necessary precautions. Also, grief counselors will made available at the school in the coming days to assist students who are emotionally impacted by the student’s death.

Out of an abundance of caution, GMS custodial staff has been directed to thoroughly clean surfaces and areas that the student may have come in contact with while at school, and we are notifying parents.

There is no recommendation that any persons who have been in contact with this student at school receive any treatment.

According to the CDC, most of the bacteria that cause meningitis are not as contagious as diseases like the common cold or the flu. The bacteria are spread to other people through close or direct contact (such as kissing) with the infected person. The symptoms of meningitis infection may be sudden onset of fever, headache, and stiff neck. Many times there may also be nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light, or confusion. If you or anyone in your household exhibits these symptoms, seek care from a doctor.

We will continue to monitor all students at GMS, watch for any other patterns of symptoms or illness, and remain in contact with DHEC. Should parents have questions or concerns regarding meningitis, they should contact their doctor.