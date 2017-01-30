The Junior League of Spartanburg’s Storybook Breakfast

(WSPA) – The Junior League of Spartanburg’s Storybook Breakfast is coming soon.  It’s a chance for children and others in the community to learn and use their imagination while having fun. On February 11th at 8:30am and 10:30am the Junior League of Spartanburg will have readings of the children’s book Junie Tries Again written by Junior League President Leah Anderson.  There will be appearances by story book characters and you can take home a copy of the book as a gift.  Junior League member Kate Moore said the event is important to their organization because it involves getting kids excited about reading and proceeds benefit community programs and women in leadership.  Tickets are $20 per person.  You can get them here.

