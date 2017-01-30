Trump to announce Supreme Court pick Tuesday

(WSPA/AP)–President Donald Trump has announced when he will reveal his pick for Supreme Court of the United States. He posted to twitter early Monday, promising a live announcement Tuesday at 8pm.

I have made my decision on who I will nominate for The United States Supreme Court. It will be announced live on Tuesday at 8:00 P.M. (W.H.) — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump originally said the announcement would come on Thursday.

Three federal appeals court judges are said to have emerged as leading candidates: Neil Gorsuch, Thomas Hardiman and William Pryor. The official says the president has also been considering Diane Sykes, one of his early favorites for the high court seat.

Word of a possible earlier announcement came as the White House dealt with fallout from Trump’s ban on refugees. As a candidate, Trump often used surprise announcements to shift attention away from negative coverage.