Update on family after fire in Boiling Springs

BOILING SPRINGS, SC (WSPA) – Four people were hurt after an early morning house fire in Boiling Springs on Jan. 29.

Chief Scott Miller with the Boiling Springs Fire Department says the call came into dispatch around 12:50 a.m. about a house fire on 400 block of Abernathy Rd.

The Chief says four people, three children and their father, were in the home during the fire. Everyone escaped and one of them was able to walk to a neighbor’s house and call 911.

Two of the children and their father were taken to the hospital. The third child was flown to the JMS Burn Center in Augusta.

Chief Miller says all three kids are between 12 and 15-years-old.

The chief says the house is a total loss and that there were no smoke detectors inside.

Spartanburg School District 2 has released the following statement:

The Sampson’s home on Abernathy Road caught fire early Sunday morning leaving several family members injured.

Phillip and Abby Sampson are students at Rainbow Lake Middle School and Stephen Sampson Jr. attends Boiling Springs High School.

Many in the community have also asked where donations to this family could be made. In response to those requests, New Beginnings UMC, 201 Rainbow Lake Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29316, has agreed to serve as a drop-off point.

Monetary donations can also be mailed or taken to New Beginnings in care of the Sampson Family.

The Sampson family is in the thoughts and prayers of the entire District Two family.

The District will not be making any further statements or granting interviews regarding the Sampson family.

The Sampson Family also released this statement:

Stephen Sampson Jr. was released from Spartanburg Regional Hospital today.

Stephen Sampson Sr. is being released from the Augusta Burn Unit today. Phillip Sampson was assessed and released the day of the fire. Abigail Sampson is stable but in critical condition at the Augusta Burn Unit. We want to thank the community for your continuing prayers. During this difficult time for our family we respectfully ask for privacy as we begin to heal.