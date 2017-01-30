Upstate lawmaker wants change after DJJ audit released

Representative Eddie Tallon is calling for change after an audit into the Department of Juvenile Justice was released, showing agency failures.

The report outlines several issues including two in custody deaths that were not investigated by the proper authorities.

One of those deaths happened at an AMIKids camp in Chesterfield County at wilderness camp San Hills.

7 News extensively investigated the AMIKids facility Camp White Pines in Union County, after it was revealed that a teen was abused by counselors and directors.

We asked Representative Tallon what could be done about contracts with AMIKids that are currently being discussed.

“We must have tighter controls on them, the contracts they have must be explicit and spell out what’s required of them,” said Tallon.

Tallon plans to introduce legislation that would require DJJ to report any death in their custody to SLED immediately.

Out of the legislation hearing on Thursday, legislators learned that the Deputy Director of Community Services, Judy Estern, had previously worked for AMIKids for 9 years.

Legislators are now reviewing whether Estern presents a conflict of interest when it comes to contracts with AMIKids.

DJJ released the following statement about Estern’s employment: “As with any DJJ employee, we work to ensure there is not a conflict of interest, perceived or actual and expect our employees to maintain the same standard. Members of our Executive Management Team are expected to ensure best practices to rehabilitate our juveniles to South Carolina including applicable contracts. A review of contracts or modifications are a multi-faceted process across several layers of concurrence and acted as such in the interests of DJJ and South Carolina.”