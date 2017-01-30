Upstate WWII vet honored for his service



SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – A World War II veteran was honored Sunday in Simpsonville for his service.

The family of Richard Kapp, Sr. accepted a bronze replica of the Congressional Gold Medal in his honor.

The ceremony was held at St. George the Martyr Anglican Church in Simpsonville.

It was awarded to the Civil Air Patrol for their service and coastal patrols during World War II.

7News spoke to his daughter to ask what he might say about the medal.

“He was a very humble person and he would think nothing that anybody else would have done,” said Marbeth Abbott.

The family says it was a total surprise and Abbott says she is very proud of her father’s service.