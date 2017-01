GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – The Greenville Co. Sheriff’s Office is launching a new ride-along program.

It is called TRIP (TRUE Ride Initiative Patrol) and it will give Greenville Co. residents a way to experience a day in the life of a deputy.

To apply, email trip@greenvillecounty.org to request an application or pick one up at the Greenville County Law Enforcement Center at the front desk.