Behind the Scenes of Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus Extreme

After over 140 years of putting on “the greatest show on Earth,” the Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus is about to take its final bow. This weekend in Greenville, it will present “Circus Extreme,” featuring steam punk costumes, breathtaking stunts and amazing animal acts. Jennifer Martin has an exclusive behind the scenes look at Feld Entertainment’s headquarters in Florida to see what went into the show’s final tour.

The Ringling Bros. Barnum & Bailey Circus is presenting Circus Extreme at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena February 2-5, 2017. For tickets and more information, click here.