Brady ‘bans’ dad from media after calling Goodell a liar

KRON4 Published:
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces reporters before an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship on Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady faces reporters before an NFL football practice, Thursday, Jan. 21, 2016, in Foxborough, Mass. The Patriots are to play the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship on Sunday in Denver. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tom Brady is banning his father from talking to the media, the New England Patriots quarterback joked on Monday after his father’s heated interview with KRON4 News.

Tom Brady Sr. was not shy about his thoughts on the National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell in an exclusive interview with KRON4’s Mark Carpenter on Friday.

When asked on how Goodell handled the ‘Deflategate’ investigation, the elder Brady called Goodell a liar and accused Goodell of unfairly singling out Brady and the Patriots.

On Monday in an interview on Boston’s WEEI, Brady was asked about the situation with his father.

“I’ve banned my dad from talking. He’s no longer available to the media,” Brady said as he laughed.

“I love my dad,” he continued. “As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death.”

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s