Brady ‘bans’ dad from media after calling Goodell a liar

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Tom Brady is banning his father from talking to the media, the New England Patriots quarterback joked on Monday after his father’s heated interview with KRON4 News.

Tom Brady Sr. was not shy about his thoughts on the National Football League commissioner Roger Goodell in an exclusive interview with KRON4’s Mark Carpenter on Friday.

When asked on how Goodell handled the ‘Deflategate’ investigation, the elder Brady called Goodell a liar and accused Goodell of unfairly singling out Brady and the Patriots.

On Monday in an interview on Boston’s WEEI, Brady was asked about the situation with his father.

“I’ve banned my dad from talking. He’s no longer available to the media,” Brady said as he laughed.

“I love my dad,” he continued. “As any parent knows how much you love your kids. My dad has been my best friend my entire life. He’s always been my No. 1 supporter. Hopefully he’s at the game cheering me on. He’s great man and I love him to death.”