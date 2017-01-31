Charlotte band to open for Bon Jovi in Greenville

Greenville, SC – Jon Bon Jovi surprised a Charlotte band on Facebook live today after they won a contest to open up for the band at Bon Secours Wellness Arena arena in Greenville on Feb. 8.

A press release says Live Nation chose 10 finalists and Bon Jovi management chose the winner for the shortlist.

“I’ve been a Bon Jovi fan all of my life and am thrilled to be sharing the stage with such a rock and roll icon,” said Michael Tracy. “I’m truly grateful for being selected and for Jon’s commitment to providing opportunities to those artists battling in the trenches.”

Tickets for the Bon Secours Wellness Arena concert on February 8 are on sale now at LiveNation.com, the arena box office, Ticketmaster, or by phone 800-745-3000.

