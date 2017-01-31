Clerk held at gunpoint, store robbed in Anderson Co.

Anderson Co., S.C. (WSPA) – A store clerk at the Stop-A-Minit gas station on Highway 28 Bypass in Anderson County was held at gunpoint and demanded to hand over money from the store’s register Tuesday morning, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

The report on this crime says that the clerk turned around to get a customer a pack of cigarettes and when he turned back the customer had a gun pointed at them.

The suspect demanded money from the register and then fled the scene.

According to the clerk’s testimony, a large, dark SUV was outside at the time of the robbery and gone after the suspect left.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Department is currently investigating this crime.