Dad charged after ‘deplorable’ conditions found in home in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A 3-year-old girl is in protective custody after she was found outside alone and deputies discovered the ‘deplorable’ conditions in her home, according to Spartanburg Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they got a call about a found child on Bud Arthur Rd.

The deputy said they noticed a swing set at a residence across the street and began canvassing the neighborhood for the parents of the child.

The deputy went to a trailer and could smell and odor of decaying garbage.

James Michael Hill, 31, answered the door and the deputy asked him if he had all his children.

Hill said yes, but discovered his daughter wasn’t in the home when he checked.

The deputy told Hill she was safe with another deputy.

Hill told the deputy that she must have left when he fell asleep.

The deputy then asked Hill for permission to check the condition of the trailer was suitable for the child due to the smell.

The deputy said the living room was in disarray and multiple piles of old garbage bags were in the kitchen.

There was decaying trash throughout the home, according to the report.

Roaches were on the kitchen counter and table as well as on and in the refrigerator.

The deputy said cups had old food in them as long as live and dead roaches.

The home did have water and power.

The child was taken into emergency protective custody and taken to DSS.

Hill has been charged with Unlawful Neglect of a Child.