Demonstration against immigration restrictions planned at State House

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA)–Protesters are planning to demonstrate outside the South Carolina State House Tuesday in response to restrictions by the Trump administration on immigration and refugees.

According to a Facebook post by the group South Carolina Welcomes Refugees, the demonstration is planned for 5pm. It’s sponsored by the Refugee Task Force of the Carolina Peace Resource Center.

Last week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order temporarily banning travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries.

