Deputies chase stolen truck in Spartanburg Co.

CHESNEE, SC (WSPA) – Deputies say they were dispatched to Bridgeview Rd. in Chesnee around 10:20 a.m. Tuesday for a report of a disturbance with a weapon.

The homeowner said he came home and found two men trying to steal a motorcycle.

The homeowner said on of the suspects pulled a weapon on him.

The suspects left in a truck and were spotted by deputies on Parris Bridge Rd.

They tried to stop the truck but the suspects ran.

They chased the suspects on I-85 and got off on Highway 129 headed toward Lyman.

They turned onto Highway 80 and several other side streets until it crashed into a fence on East Howell Rd and Vaughn Rd.

Two suspects were taken into custody without incident.

Deputies say a handgun was found outside of the vehicle, and the vehicle was stolen out of Laurens County.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Henry Matthew Agee of Augusta St. in Honea Path.

The passenger was identified as Darin Leslie Rogers of Oak Hill Rd., Belton, SC.

Both suspects are charged with Attempted Armed Robbery and Possession of Stolen Vehicle.

The driver, Agee, has the additional charges of Possession of a Weapon During the Commission of a Violent Crime, Failure to Stop – 2nd offense, Driving Under Suspension – 3rd and subsequent offense, Reckless Driving, and Improper Tag.