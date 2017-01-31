Experts discuss Party Rock Wildfire impacts

LAKE LURE, N.C. (WSPA) – It’s been nearly 3 months since wildfires burned through thousands of acres at Lake Lure.

In the same building where officials convened to discuss battling the fire last year, they met with several people from the community to tell them how the landscape will be affected now, and the years to come.

Jessie Callaway remembers well when flames creeping towards her ice cream shop were anything but sweet.

“The frightening thing for us was when it did come over Chimney Rock from the lake,” said the ‘Village Scoop’ owner. “Everyone was really nervous at first because we didn’t know when we’d be able to come back.”

Businesses and homes were evacuated for days because of the Party Rock Wildfire. Flames consumed more than 7 thousand acres before being contained last November.

Callaway said the fire did impact her business’ bottom line, during and after the evacuations.

“Some of it I think was because of the fire. I think people were a little bit nervous about coming back,” she said. “We’re still here. We just hope that people come and support us in that way.”

At a community meeting, a panel of experts from the town of Lake Lure, North Carolina State Parks and North Carolina Forest Service said the fire’s impact was expected.

“We’re going to see some trees die out, some trees will survive depending on what the fire severity was when it went through that certain area,” said Michael Cheek with NC Forest Service.

They say that’ll cause some empty patches in the tree tops and the fire may have opened the way for invasive tree species, but there are positives as well.

“A lot of that stuff will sprout back because it has the reserves in the root system,” said Cheek. “It’ll come back in and it will green up. There will be a dense herbaceous layer in the under story this spring, which is really good for the wildlife.”

Callaway said business is better after being slowed from the fire and they’re looking ahead.

“It was very frightening at the time but I think it’ll help us understand better so some controlled burns and just to manage this in a way going forward,” she said.

The experts said these fires aren’t going away anytime soon so now their focus is starting a conversation with members of the community about what they can do to protect their properties from fires in the future. Officials say one topic they’re looking to address is working with property owners to have controlled burns on their private lands.

They say they’re fortunate that there weren’t injures or destroyed structures during the Party Rock Fire.