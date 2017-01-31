Experts hold town hall meeting to discuss Party Rock Fire

LAKE LURE, NC (WSPA) – Experts are holding town hall meeting Tuesday night to discuss the long-term impacts of the Party Rock Fire on Lake Lure.

It’s been nearly three months since smoke and flames filled the mountains of Western North Carolina. The Party Rock fire burned 7,000 acres of land, and forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes.

The town hall meeting is fr residents to ask their questions about the damage from the fire, and what happens moving forward. Representatives from the town of Lake Lure, The North Carolina Forest Service, and the North Carolina State Parks will all be at the meeting to take questions.

Experts with the State Parks say for the most part, the damage from the fire is not as bad as they expected. When residents get out to hike the trails, they may see some scorch marks on the trees, and more severe damage higher up the mountain.

A main task of the meeting, will be to put an action place in case a fire of this size breaks out again.

The meeting is Tuesday night at 6 p.m. in the Community Hall in the Municipal Building.