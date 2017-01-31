Gamecock football players show off “moves” in halftime performance

(WSPA)–During halftime of Monday night’s South Carolina – Tennessee women’s basketball game several members of the Gamecock Football team joined the dance team and put on quite a show.

Deebo Samuel, Hayden Hurst and Brison Allen-Williams were just a few of the guys showing off their moves in front the crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

