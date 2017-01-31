Gamecock football players show off “moves” in halftime performance

(WSPA)–During halftime of Monday night’s South Carolina – Tennessee women’s basketball game several members of the Gamecock Football team joined the dance team and put on quite a show.

Deebo Samuel, Hayden Hurst and Brison Allen-Williams were just a few of the guys showing off their moves in front the crowd at Colonial Life Arena.

So much fun! These guys were AWESOME! https://t.co/gcfY3GNv70 — The Carolina Girls (@TheCarolinaGrls) January 31, 2017

More stories you may like on 7News

Experts hold town hall meeting to discuss Party Rock Fire Experts are holding town hall meeting Tuesday night to discuss the long-term impacts of the Party Rock Fire on Lake Lure.

Greenville protesters ask Sen. Graham to vote no The Senate Judiciary Committee is scheduled to vote on making Sen. Jeff Sessions the next attorney general. The Senate Committee will also v…

Trump fires acting AG for telling staff not to defend refugee order President Donald Trump has fired acting Attorney General Sally Yates after she ordered Justice Dept. lawyers to stop defending refugee ban.

Elderly man, woman found in poor condition, caregiver charged say Greenville Police Police say they placed two elderly adults in protective custody after they were found in poor conditions in Greenville.