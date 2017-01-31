Help find 2 kidnapping, armed robbery suspects in Greenville

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police are looking for two suspects in an armed robbery that happened on Anderson St. Near Jenkins St. on 12/31.

Police say they have arrested Jasmyn Guy. The warrant says she was driving Kendall Arnold and Defonte Neal when they robbed a couple at gunpoint.

Police are still looking for Arnold and Neal.

The warrants say they forced a couple to the ground and took their purse, wallet, cellphones and liquor.

Guy is charged with Accessory after the fact to Felony A, B, C, or Murder.

Arnold and Neal are charged with 2 counts of Kidnapping, 2 counts of Armed Robbery, Possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these two individuals is asked to call their local police department or Crime Stoppers immediately.

If you would please share with sister agencies in neighboring states that would be great. They may have fled the area by now. Arnold was last known to possibly be in the North Carolina area.