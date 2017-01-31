Lowes Foods opening Simpsonville store on Feb. 3

SIMPSONVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Lowes Foods’ grand opening of its Simpsonville store on Friday Feb. 3 at 4 p.m.

The store is located in the Village Market- East shopping center on the northwest corner of Woodruff Rd. and Sunnydale Drive in Simpsonville’s Five Forks area.

They say they are unveiling a special “egg drop clock” in front of the store. The egg will descend and crack to reveal “now open” at the time of the ribbon cutting.

The store will be the first to feature The Cavern, a brew pub where they will brew their own beer.

They say you can sit inside or outside and enjoy your beer or sip and you shop.