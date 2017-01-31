Man charged after leaving toddler in car say Spartanburg deputies

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – A man has been charged after leaving his 2-year-old boy in a car outside Academy Sports, say Spartanburg Co. deputies.

The incident happened on 1/30 around 3:48 p.m., according to the report.

The witness said he and another man pulled up beside each other in the parking lot.

He said he was inside about 30 minutes and when he got back the other car was still there.

He said he then noticed there was a toddler sleeping in the back seat and called 911.

When the deputy got there the driver hadn’t come out and Fire and EMS had already unlocked the car and got the child out.

The child gave the deputy his name and his dad’s name.

The deputy went inside the store and paged the dad, Joshua Jacobs.

Jacobs said he was doing a product return and the child was sleeping so he left him in the vehicle.

He told the deputy that he did not realize he had been inside as long as he had, but had gone outside once to check on him.

The child was fine, according to EMS.

Jacobs has been charged with Cruelty to Children.