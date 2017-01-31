Midlands man arrested after getting 1 lb. of marijuana in mail say deputies

By Published:
Kenny Teray Basnight
Kenny Teray Basnight

NEWBERRY (WSPA) – A man from the Midlands was arrested after Newberry County Sheriff’s deputies say he received a pound of marijuana in the mail.

Kenny Teray Basnight, 24, from Irmo was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana by the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the U.S. Postal Service informed them a suspicious package – believed to contain drugs – was sent from California to an address on South Main Street in Prosperity.

Basnight took the package after it was delivered to that address and drove away according to deputies. He was stopped and deputies say the package inside his car contained approximately one pound of marijuana.

He was arrested and taken to the Newberry County Detention Center, but was released on bond on November 23. The Newberry County Sheriff says this information wasn’t reported until late January while federal authorities considered prosecuting the case.

The sheriff says the case against Basnight will be heard in state court.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s