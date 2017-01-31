Most Googled Super Bowl Foods in Every State

By Published:
The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
The first NFL Super Bowl LI football sits in a bin with other balls to be stamped with the New England Patriots and Atlanta Falcons names at the Wilson Sporting Goods factory Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017, in Ada, Ohio. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

(WSPA) We’re just a couple of days away from Super Bowl LI and according to google, many of you have already started researching what food to serve.

On Monday, Google released their list of top-searched Super Bowl recipes by state and a couple of classics have made the list.

Buffalo chicken was the most googled in North Carolina and Tennessee. While South Carolina googled pepperoni dip the most.

For the full list click on the link below:

These Are the Most-Searched for Super Bowl Foods in Every State, According to Google

