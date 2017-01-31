NEW JOBS: PIDC coming to Spartanburg Co.

COLUMBIA, S.C. – PIDC (Pacific Industrial Development Corporation), a specialty chemicals manufacturer, intends to open a manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County. The development is projected to bring at least $13 million of capital investment and create 53 new jobs over the next five years.

With operations in five countries, PIDC is a chemical company focused on innovative research and development of advanced materials, including specialty alumina materials, rare earth powders, aqueous solutions and a variety of proprietary, formulated powders.

Located at 5396 N. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, S.C., the company will be moving into two buildings totaling approximately 110,000 square feet. Hiring for the new positions is expected to begin in the first quarter of 2017, and interested applicants should visit the company’s careers page online.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development has approved job development credits related to this project.

QUOTES

“We couldn’t be happier that we have decided to expand our company to Spartanburg County in South Carolina. From our first visit there last July, the community has opened their arms to welcome us. We are excited to bring jobs and manufacturing to South Carolina.” –PIDC CEO Wei Wu

“We’re proud to welcome PIDC to the South Carolina business community and look forward to seeing all that we know they will achieve in the Upstate. With a workforce at its disposal that is second to none and one of the most competitive business environments in the world, we know that PIDC will have the tools necessary for success.” –Gov. Henry McMaster

“Congratulations to PIDC for deciding to launch this new facility in Spartanburg. With today’s announcement, PIDC joins an impressive roster of globally-respected manufacturing firms that operate here, advancing South Carolina’s pro-business reputation.” –Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt

“PIDC’s announcement represents another indicator that this is an exciting time for industry in Spartanburg County. PIDC’s plan to repurpose an existing manufacturing facility and expand the workforce opportunities underscore that Spartanburg is a great place for businesses to build their future.” –David Britt, Spartanburg County Economic Development Committee Chairman and Economic Futures Group Board Member

FIVE FAST FACTS

PIDC is establishing a new manufacturing facility in Spartanburg County.

$13 million investment to create 53 new jobs.

PIDC is a specialty chemicals manufacturer with existing operations in five countries.

The company’s new facility will be located at 5396 N. Blackstock Road in Spartanburg, S.C.

Interested applicants for the new jobs should visit the company’s careers page online.