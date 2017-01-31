Performances to benefit, raise awareness about Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer’s Association SC chapter is raising awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease in a different way.

A play is being put on by Center Stage at their location in downtown Greenville.

“Memories of the Game” centers on the McIntosh household, a family of four who must struggle with the fathers progressive Alzheimer’s Disease. They are also struggling with their own issues and family dynamics.

Show dates include Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7, and 8. You can get tickets here.

