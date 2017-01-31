Performances to benefit, raise awareness about Alzheimer’s

By Published:

The Alzheimer’s Association SC chapter is raising awareness about Alzheimer’s Disease in a different way.

A play is being put on by Center Stage at their location in downtown Greenville.

“Memories of the Game” centers on the McIntosh household, a family of four who must struggle with the fathers progressive Alzheimer’s Disease.  They are also struggling with their own issues and family dynamics.

Show dates include Jan. 31, Feb. 1, 7, and 8.  You can get tickets here.

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s