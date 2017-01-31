Presbyterian Falls At Liberty

LYNCHBURG, Va. (AP) – Myo Baxter-Bell had career highs with 19 points and four steals and Liberty beat Presbyterian 71-51 on Tuesday night to take sole possession of first place in the Big South Conference.

Ryan Kemrite hit three 3-pointers and finished with 15 points while John Dawson scored nine with five assists for Liberty (13-2, 8-2), which is a half-game up on UNC-Asheville and Winthrop.

The Flames made just one of their first 14 shots as Presbyterian (5-17, 1-10) took an 11-3 lead on a jumper by Darius Moore nearly midway through the half. Kemrite scored nine points, including a pair of 3s, during a 22-2 run that put Liberty in front, 25-13, for good.

The Flames took a nine-point lead into the break and back-to-back layups by Baxter-Bell to open the second half pushed the lead into double digits for good with 18:23 to play.

Reggie Dillard and Ed Drew scored 12 points apiece for Presbyterian.

Liberty had a season-high 17 steals and scored 37 points off 26 Blue Hose turnovers.

