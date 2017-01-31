Shocking video of child hit by driver who fled the scene

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin police are releasing shocking video of a child being hit by a car in the hopes of finding the driver.

The hit-and-run crash happened on Monday, Jan. 23 just after 7 a.m. in the 3500 block of Webberville Road in east Austin. In the video, which was recorded by a nearby convenience store, an older child can be seen riding a bicycle across the street, followed by a second child and then 5-year-old Marquese Earls.

As Marquese crossed the street with his friends and brother, a driver in a silver vehicle hit him, knocking him into the air. The vehicle then sped away from the scene.

Marquese’s mother, Samisha Hutchison, says her son was taken to the hospital and was treated for a severe concussion, facial bruising and abrasion. Amazingly, he was only in the hospital for one day.

“After watching that, I’m surprised,” says Hutchison, while holding Marquese’s head in her lap. “I’m really blessed, really blessed.”

Hutchison says the area where the children were crossing is in a school zone and police say the driver was likely going around 30 mph. “This whole neighborhood is just nothing but school zones, so how can you even fly through here at all?” asks Hutchison.

Suspect vehicle description:

Silver/Grey

4-door Honda Accord

Possibly mid to late 90s model

If you have any information on the case, please contact the APD Leaving the Scene Unit at (512) 974-5789 or Crime Stoppers at 512-472-TIPS or text “Tip 103” + your message to CRIMES. You can also submit tips by downloading APD’s mobile app, Austin PD, for free on iPhone and Android.