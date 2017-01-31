Spartanbug’s summit on affordable housing looks for solutions

Spartanburg County has the 5th highest rate of homelessness in the state, and more than 40,000 people below the poverty line.

But some of the brightest minds from our area and beyond came together Tuesday for United Way’s Summit on Affordable Housing in Spartanburg County.

The summit featured speakers who hope to apply success stories in others cities to Spartanburg, celebrate the revitalization already underway, and do it all in a way that helps the thousands of families who are struggling to afford housing.

Former Atlanta Mayor Shirley Franklin explained how Spartanburg is poised for the same revitalization that Atlanta achieved for it’s East Lake area. She now heads Purpose Built Communities, which helps cities revitalize neighborhoods without pushing out people who need low in come housing.

“They developed a model called the purpose built model, that now has been able to sustain a community that is mixed income,” said Franklin.

The key, she says, develop housing where half offer government aid, and half are market value, but all are the same good quality and integrated.

Former Spartanburg Mayor Bill Barnet who now heads the Northside Development Project showed us where they hope to build 125 of those units near the VCOM medical campus. And he pointed out successes nearby.

“This is the kind of housing that we aspire to create more of. The crime rate in this area over the last 5 years has dropped 81%,” he said while showing us new housing units.

Spartanburg already has so many signs of improvements in the works like the recently demolition of the condemned Oakview Apartments that will soon be a community center.

Plans are also in the work for a new park along the creek and an early child learning center.

“This is just a lot of energy on the part of a lot of folks who care deeply about being sure that everybody no matter what your zip code has a chance at life and a chance at being successful,” said Barnet.