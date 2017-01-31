Tryon fire chief fired for using town credit cards says town manager

TRYON, NC (WSPA) – Fire Chief Joey Davis was fired, according to Town Manager Zach Ollis.

The press release says it happened on Friday, January 27, 2017.

He says the basis for the termination was Failure in Personal Conduct – Conduct unbecoming of a public officer or employee; Misappropriation of Town funds; Misrepresentation in Town records for personal profit or to grant special privileges.

Ollis says Davis used town credit cards, from April to August 2016, while he served as Town Manager and Fire Chief, to pay more than $2,000.00 of personal expenses of an elected offïcial.

Davis’s representation said expenses would be charged to a grant which does not allow for the payment of such expenses.

He says the elected official whose bills were paid is Tryon Town Commissioner Roy Miller.

Ollis says the matter has been under investigation by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation since October 2016.

He says the town has no further comment during the investigation.