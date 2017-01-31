Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Greenville turned back visiting Wren, 67-58, in a key game atop the standings in Region 1-4A Tuesday night.
Here are other scores from the Associated Press:
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
Aiken 70, Midland Valley 30
Bamberg-Ehrhardt 77, Batesburg-Leesville 66
Berea 68, Carolina Academy 58
Berkeley 70, R.B. Stall 54
Bishop England 61, Manning 43
Blacksburg 69, Chesnee 62
Bluffton 64, Wade Hampton (H) 58, OT
Burke 56, North Charleston 49
Calhoun County 65, Silver Bluff 45
Calhoun Falls 77, Ware Shoals 65
Cardinal Newman 71, Ben Lippen 39
Carvers Bay 70, Kingstree 53
Cathedral Academy 87, Faith Christian 65
Chapman 98, Mid-Carolina 61
Chester 61, Camden 47
Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 84, Dillon Christian 50
Clinton 68, Newberry 59
Clover 53, Nation Ford 46
Colleton County 67, Beaufort 53
Creek Bridge 58, Hannah-Pamplico 52
Crestwood 86, Hartsville 80, OT
Dillon 69, Lake City 66
Eastside 64, Greer 35
Eau Claire 40, Fox Creek 32
Edisto 47, Pelion 46
Emerald 62, Powdersville 50
Fort Dorchester 56, James Island 53
Fort Mill 58, Rock Hill 57, OT
Gaffney 52, James F. Byrnes 50
Goose Creek 58, Wando 51
Greenville 67, Wren 58
Greenville Technical Charter 45, Liberty 37
Heathwood Hall 55, Hammond 46
Hemingway 82, Green Sea Floyds 34
Hillcrest 58, Greenwood 41
Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 92, Wagener-Salley 66
Irmo 72, Spring Valley 51
John Paul II 65, Beaufort Academy 63
Landrum 45, St. Joseph 31
Lewisville 97, Governors School 42
Lexington 64, Dutch Fork 50
Loris 51, Waccamaw 39
Lower Richland 71, Chapin 35
Lugoff-Elgin 52, Darlington 46
North Augusta 68, Airport 62
North Central 31, Cheraw 30
North Myrtle Beach 80, Marlboro County 55
Palmetto Christian Academy 75, Robert E. Lee Academy 59
Pendleton 61, Crescent 51
Providence HomeSchool 63, Covenant Christian 47
Ridge View 65, Lancaster 52
Strom Thurmond 61, Swansea 38
T.L. Hanna 51, Easley 48
Timberland 62, Hanahan 44
Timmonsville 53, Great Falls 50
Travelers Rest 61, Blue Ridge 42
W.J. Keenan 69, C.A. Johnson 40
Wade Hampton (G) 61, Laurens 28
Westside 73, J.L. Mann 61
Whale Branch 81, Academic Magnet 58
Williston-Elko 48, Blackville-Hilda 32
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Beaufort 44, Colleton County 33
Brashier Middle College 44, Abbeville 36
Burke 33, North Charleston 21
Calhoun Falls 47, Ware Shoals 21
Cardinal Newman 61, Ben Lippen 57
Cathedral Academy 51, Faith Christian 36
Cheraw 46, North Central 33
Chesterfield 38, Buford 31
Clover 49, Nation Ford 41
Dorman 55, Boiling Springs 32
Emerald 48, Powdersville 46
Fort Dorchester 50, James Island 43
Goose Creek 49, Wando 29
Greenville 58, Wren 52
Hillcrest 62, Greenwood 51
Hilton Head Island 36, Cane Bay 31
Holly Hill Academy 66, St. John’s Christian Academy 56
John Paul II 59, Beaufort Academy 40
Lexington 48, Dutch Fork 42
Liberty 32, Greenville Technical Charter 27
Loris 57, Waccamaw 22
Lower Richland 38, Chapin 29
Marion 76, Johnsonville 37
Mid-Carolina 65, Chapman 36
Midland Valley 60, Aiken 43
Myrtle Beach 45, St. James 14
Ninety Six 59, Southside Christian 37
North Augusta 69, Airport 20
North Myrtle Beach 81, Marlboro County 30
Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48, Dreher 44
Pendleton 67, Crescent 21
Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, North 23
Ridgeland-Hardeeville 58, Battery Creek 49
Rock Hill 55, Fort Mill 30
Seneca 64, Walhalla 45
Spartanburg 42, Northwestern 38
St. John’s 44, Military Magnet Academy 26
Timberland 31, Hanahan 24
Wade Hampton (G) 67, Laurens 35
West Florence 40, Conway 27
Westwood 42, York Comprehensive 20
White Knoll 76, River Bluff 47
