Tuesday’s High School Basketball

Greenville turned back visiting Wren, 67-58, in a key game atop the standings in Region 1-4A Tuesday night.

Here are other scores from the Associated Press:

BOYS’ BASKETBALL

Aiken 70, Midland Valley 30

Bamberg-Ehrhardt 77, Batesburg-Leesville 66

Berea 68, Carolina Academy 58

Berkeley 70, R.B. Stall 54

Bishop England 61, Manning 43

Blacksburg 69, Chesnee 62

Bluffton 64, Wade Hampton (H) 58, OT

Burke 56, North Charleston 49

Calhoun County 65, Silver Bluff 45

Calhoun Falls 77, Ware Shoals 65

Cardinal Newman 71, Ben Lippen 39

Carvers Bay 70, Kingstree 53

Cathedral Academy 87, Faith Christian 65

Chapman 98, Mid-Carolina 61

Chester 61, Camden 47

Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach 84, Dillon Christian 50

Clinton 68, Newberry 59

Clover 53, Nation Ford 46

Colleton County 67, Beaufort 53

Creek Bridge 58, Hannah-Pamplico 52

Crestwood 86, Hartsville 80, OT

Dillon 69, Lake City 66

Eastside 64, Greer 35

Eau Claire 40, Fox Creek 32

Edisto 47, Pelion 46

Emerald 62, Powdersville 50

Fort Dorchester 56, James Island 53

Fort Mill 58, Rock Hill 57, OT

Gaffney 52, James F. Byrnes 50

Goose Creek 58, Wando 51

Greenville 67, Wren 58

Greenville Technical Charter 45, Liberty 37

Heathwood Hall 55, Hammond 46

Hemingway 82, Green Sea Floyds 34

Hillcrest 58, Greenwood 41

Hunter-Kinard-Tyler 92, Wagener-Salley 66

Irmo 72, Spring Valley 51

John Paul II 65, Beaufort Academy 63

Landrum 45, St. Joseph 31

Lewisville 97, Governors School 42

Lexington 64, Dutch Fork 50

Loris 51, Waccamaw 39

Lower Richland 71, Chapin 35

Lugoff-Elgin 52, Darlington 46

North Augusta 68, Airport 62

North Central 31, Cheraw 30

North Myrtle Beach 80, Marlboro County 55

Palmetto Christian Academy 75, Robert E. Lee Academy 59

Pendleton 61, Crescent 51

Providence HomeSchool 63, Covenant Christian 47

Ridge View 65, Lancaster 52

Strom Thurmond 61, Swansea 38

T.L. Hanna 51, Easley 48

Timberland 62, Hanahan 44

Timmonsville 53, Great Falls 50

Travelers Rest 61, Blue Ridge 42

W.J. Keenan 69, C.A. Johnson 40

Wade Hampton (G) 61, Laurens 28

Westside 73, J.L. Mann 61

Whale Branch 81, Academic Magnet 58

Williston-Elko 48, Blackville-Hilda 32

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Beaufort 44, Colleton County 33

Brashier Middle College 44, Abbeville 36

Burke 33, North Charleston 21

Calhoun Falls 47, Ware Shoals 21

Cardinal Newman 61, Ben Lippen 57

Cathedral Academy 51, Faith Christian 36

Cheraw 46, North Central 33

Chesterfield 38, Buford 31

Clover 49, Nation Ford 41

Dorman 55, Boiling Springs 32

Emerald 48, Powdersville 46

Fort Dorchester 50, James Island 43

Goose Creek 49, Wando 29

Greenville 58, Wren 52

Hillcrest 62, Greenwood 51

Hilton Head Island 36, Cane Bay 31

Holly Hill Academy 66, St. John’s Christian Academy 56

John Paul II 59, Beaufort Academy 40

Lexington 48, Dutch Fork 42

Liberty 32, Greenville Technical Charter 27

Loris 57, Waccamaw 22

Lower Richland 38, Chapin 29

Marion 76, Johnsonville 37

Mid-Carolina 65, Chapman 36

Midland Valley 60, Aiken 43

Myrtle Beach 45, St. James 14

Ninety Six 59, Southside Christian 37

North Augusta 69, Airport 20

North Myrtle Beach 81, Marlboro County 30

Orangeburg-Wilkinson 48, Dreher 44

Pendleton 67, Crescent 21

Ridge Spring-Monetta 55, North 23

Ridgeland-Hardeeville 58, Battery Creek 49

Rock Hill 55, Fort Mill 30

Seneca 64, Walhalla 45

Spartanburg 42, Northwestern 38

St. John’s 44, Military Magnet Academy 26

Timberland 31, Hanahan 24

Wade Hampton (G) 67, Laurens 35

West Florence 40, Conway 27

Westwood 42, York Comprehensive 20

White Knoll 76, River Bluff 47

