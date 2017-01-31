Wildfire grows in WNC, more firefighters coming to help

MARION, N.C. (AP/WSPA) – A fire now covers 180 acres, burning on the Grandfather Ranger District of the Pisgah National Forest and private land near Marion.

Officials with the U.S. Forest Service said the Sugar Cove fire is 10 percent contained, burning northeast of NC Highway 80 and backing downslope in the Singecat Branch and Burgins Creek drainage.

The Forest Service update says that recent weather allowed fire fighters to put in some containment lines on the eastern section of the fire. Two helicopters are dropping water to keep the fire in check on the narrow ridges with heavy fuels.

There are approximately 75 personnel including local volunteer fire departments from McDowell County and McDowell County Emergency Management. Additional resources have been ordered and are expected to be on scene Tuesday to support suppression efforts.

Structure protection is ongoing.

The fire began Saturday afternoon.

