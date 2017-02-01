ID of man who died after motorcycle crash in Cherokee Co.

CHEROKEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) – A man is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle on Antioch Road at Lookout Tower Road, according to S.C. Highway Patrol.

The accident happened at about 7:06 p.m. Wednesday.

A truck was heading west on Lookout Tower Road and turning onto Antioch Road, and a motorcycle was heading south on Antioch Road, when the two collided, Highway Patrol says.

The Cherokee County Coroner’s Office says the motorcycle rear-ended the truck.

The man who was riding the motorcycle has been identified as 64-year-old Dave Edward Weller, of Blacksburg, according to the coroner’s office.

Weller was thrown from the motorcycle.

He was not wearing a helmet and died at the scene, according to Highway Patrol.

The MAIT team is investigating.

We will update this article as more information becomes available.

