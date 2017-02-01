$13 Million upgrade to Regional water system to solve algae issues on Lake Hartwell

There is now welcome news for anyone drinking the water from Lake Hartwell. Research engineers have discovered a fix to the algae issue causing the water to taste and smell bad.

In a few weeks, the Anderson Joint Regional Water System is going to break ground on a chamber that essentially creates ozone to kill off levels of the non-toxic algae that’s caused all these issues.

It’s a discovery that engineers say has been their focus for the last 4 years.

“I’m ready to kick off the construction. It’s been a long time coming,” said system engineer, Jennifer Barrington.

Pointing out the future site of the oxidation chamber, barrington said the new system will eliminate algae from Lake Hartwell water.

Algae’s been a headache for the Anderson Joint Regional Water System sytem since 2013.

“The levels that the algea reached in the lake were so high that our treatment techniques we were trying out here on the lake were just not effective,” said Barrington.

From filtration to carbon powder, she said nothing got rid of the bad taste and odor from their water.

“We had never experienced taste and odor issues like this in the history of this plant, so we started looking a treatment methods to address the issue,” she said. “We found that Ozone was the most effective.”

Raw water from the lake will be piped into a large concrete chamber. When mixed with the oxygen, it creates a process that kills the algae properties before pumping it back into the filtration system.

“It’s state of the art technology. It will provide excellent water quality to our service area. About 200,000 citizens,” she said.

It will be online by Spring of 2018. Wednesday marked the kick off meeting for the project that they believe will solve the water woes at minimal cost to the consumer.

Customers can expect an increase of about 60 to 70 cents to the average monthly water bill, according to Exective Director, Scott Willet.

After years of testing, Barrington said they have to thank their customers.

“Thank you for being patient because it’s given us the opportunity to study it to chose the best technology,” she said.

They also thank Clemson researchers who they credit for helping them get to this point.