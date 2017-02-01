8 local restaurants partner with Salvation Army through dessert sale

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA)–Local restaurants and bakeries are partnering with The Salvation Army of Greenville for the third annual Sweet Desserts program in February.

Through Sweet Desserts, businesses offer specialty desserts with proceeds from the sales benefiting Salvation Army programs that help local families needing food, rent, utility, or shelter assistance.

Just visit any of the 8 partnering restaurants and bakeries and order the Salvation Army “Sweet Dessert.”

– The Chocolate Moose, Chocolate Strawberry Cupcake from February 1-14

– The Donut Experiment, “Donut of the Month” from February 19-25

– FunnelDelicious, Valentine’s Cake from February 12-18

– Kilwins, Chocolate Fudge during the month of February

– Pomegranate on Main, 1001 Nights Chocolate Cake during the month of February

– Sidewall Pizza Company, any homemade ice cream on February 8

– The Peddler Steakhouse, Brownie a la Mode during the month of February

– Upcountry Provisions Bakery and Bistro, Triple Chocolate Brownie during the month of February

Please visit www.salvationarmygreenville.org for more.

