Activist working to raise reward for missing toddler Leonna Wright

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – More than a year after an upstate toddler disappears her family still doesn’t have answers to how she went missing. Now with the help of an Upstate activist, they’re hoping to push for a bigger reward in her case.

Leonna Wright was last seen at a Pendleton apartment complex in June of 2015. There have been no big breakthroughs in the case since.

Traci Fant of Freedom Fighters has helped lead efforts to publicize her case, with fliers, billboards and rallies with Leonna’s family. Wednesday she spoke in front of law enforcement at the CrimeStoppers monthly meeting to plead for help, while the family wept.

“My fuel comes from their tears, from their anguish, from their grief,” she said. “I know a lot of people seem to know what happened. There is a lot of talk in the streets, and you know, money talks.”

Fant has already gathered a $3,500 reward to encourage someone to come forward with information that could tell them what happened to Leonna. However, she and Sheriff Chad McBride believe they could use more.

They’re hoping to raise $10,000 or more to press for someone to come forward.

“Hopefully someone will say you know what, it has almost been 2 years. Let me go ahead and help these people out, “ Fant said. “It’s sad to think it could take that but we are at the end of our ropes.”

“We have ideas; we all can speculate who did what and everything else. But because of certain factors before, we do need help,” Sheriff McBride said.

The Sheriff says they have new ears and eyes on the investigation into what happened the night baby Leonna went missing. He’s working with the 10th Circuit solicitor to review the case and make sure no stone goes unturned.

“Not extremely excited about how the case was handled,” he said. “But you know it is easy to arm chair a quarterback in a case but we need to make sure we do it right and we will be relentless.”

Traci is working on new billboards and she hopes to present “Leonna’s Law” to state lawmakers that would hold the last person with a missing child accountable. She’s planning to meet with Representative Leola Robinson-Simpson this Friday.

“If we don’t push for change, there will be more cases like Leonna,” she added. “If people realize well I can just make a kid disappear and not be held accountable.”

If you know anything about Leonna Wright’s disappearance, call Crime Stoppers to leave an anonymous tip. That number is 888-CRIME-S-C.