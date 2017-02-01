Anderson organization highlights local and African American authors

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson organization called “Pushing Grace” is expanding their effort to expose the Upstate to local and African American authors.

Organizer Angela Thomas Smith said she began holding summer programs for youth in the Anderson area. She saw a pattern of children needing more exposure to reading to keep up in school and not lose their skills during summer break.

Smith, an author herself, brought in local and African American authors to meet with the children and read to them.

She began a partner effort, the “African American Author Literacy Awareness campaign ” or AAALAC.

Visit “Pushing Grace” on Facebook or Angela Thomas Smith to sign up for an upcoming workshop or event.

****Schedule is subject to change:

February 25th Anderson SC 10-3pm

March 11th Clemson SC (Youth event)10-3pm

March 25th Atlanta GA (Youth & Adult event)

Part 1 10-3pm

Part 2 6-9pm

April 10th-14th Anderson SC (7am-5pm daily)

Youth Writers Camp

*need workshop facilitators

May 6th Florida 10-3pm

(in honor of Mother’s day)

June 10th Atlanta GA 10-3pm

(in honor of father’s day)

June 24th Cleveland Ohio

Part 1 10-3pm

* Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

July 8th. Chicago IL

Part 1 10-3pm

* Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

July 22nd. Philadelphia PA

Part 1 10-3pm

* Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

August 12th New York NY

Part 1 10-3pm

* Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

Sept 2nd. Columbia SC partnership with

First Nazareth Baptist Church

10am-3pm

October 20th(Friday )Washington DC

21st(Sat) Richmond VA

Part 1 10-3pm

*Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

November. 11th. California

Part 1 10-3pm

*Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

December 2nd Clemson SC CAAAM

6-9pm 2ND ANNUAL DINNER w/AUTHOR

