Anderson organization highlights local and African American authors

By Published:

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA)–An Anderson organization called “Pushing Grace” is expanding their effort to expose the Upstate to local and African American authors.

Organizer Angela Thomas Smith said she began holding summer programs for youth in the Anderson area. She saw a pattern of children needing more exposure to reading to keep up in school and not lose their skills during summer break.

Smith, an author herself, brought in local and African American authors to meet with the children and read to them.

She began a partner effort, the “African American Author Literacy Awareness campaign ” or AAALAC.

Visit “Pushing Grace” on Facebook or Angela Thomas Smith to sign up for an upcoming workshop or event.

****Schedule is subject to change:
February 25th Anderson SC 10-3pm

March 11th Clemson SC (Youth event)10-3pm

March 25th Atlanta GA (Youth & Adult event)
Part 1 10-3pm
Part 2 6-9pm

April 10th-14th Anderson SC (7am-5pm daily)
Youth Writers Camp
*need workshop facilitators

May 6th Florida 10-3pm
(in honor of Mother’s day)

June 10th Atlanta GA 10-3pm
(in honor of father’s day)

June 24th Cleveland Ohio
Part 1 10-3pm
* Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

July 8th. Chicago IL
Part 1 10-3pm
* Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

July 22nd. Philadelphia PA
Part 1 10-3pm
* Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

August 12th New York NY
Part 1 10-3pm
* Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

Sept 2nd. Columbia SC partnership with
First Nazareth Baptist Church
10am-3pm

October 20th(Friday )Washington DC
21st(Sat) Richmond VA
Part 1 10-3pm
*Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

November. 11th. California
Part 1 10-3pm
*Part 2 6-9pm DINNER w/AUTHOR

December 2nd Clemson SC CAAAM
6-9pm 2ND ANNUAL DINNER w/AUTHOR

More stories you may like on 7News

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s